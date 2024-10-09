GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Osama bin Laden’s artist son barred from returning to France over comments on terrorism

Omar Binladin has been living with his British wife in Normandy for years, painting landscapes

Published - October 09, 2024 09:40 am IST - PARIS

Reuters
File picture of Saudi painter Omar Binladin, the fourth-eldest son of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, and his wife Zaina, at an exhibition of his artworks at the “Arielle Brocante”, in Le Teilleul, France

File picture of Saudi painter Omar Binladin, the fourth-eldest son of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, and his wife Zaina, at an exhibition of his artworks at the “Arielle Brocante”, in Le Teilleul, France | Photo Credit: AFP

A son of Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden has been barred from returning to France, where he lived for years painting landscapes in a Normandy village, after allegedly posting comments on social media deemed to have glorified terrorism.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he had signed an order banning Omar Binladin from France after the judiciary confirmed the legality of a prior deportation order issued on grounds of national security.

Mr. Retailleau gave no details about the timing of the deportation or where Mr. Binladin had been sent.

"Mr. Binladin, who has lived in the Orne region for several years as the spouse of a British national, posted comments on his social networks in 2023 that glorified terrorism," Mr. Retailleau said on X.

"The administrative ban ensures that Mr. Binladin cannot return to France for any reason whatsoever."

Mr. Binladin could not be reached for comment.

Misrepresented, says Omar’s friend

Pascal Martin, who helped Mr. inladin sell his paintings, described him as a man who opposed Islamist ideology, who earned a living from his artwork and paid his taxes. Mr. Binladin was currently in Qatar, Mr. Martin said.

"We became friends and I can tell you that nothing that is being said resembles the Omar I know," Mr. Martin told Reuters.

Post on Osama’s birthday

According to local weekly newspaper Le Publicateur Libre, Mr. Binladin caught the attention of French authorities over a social media post on the anniversary of his father's birthday. Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces in 2011.

Reuters was not immediately able to locate the social media post. Mr. Martin said Mr. Binladin had told friends his social media account had been hacked.

The paper reported in July 2023 that police had searched for Mr. Binladin in the village of Domfort, Normandy.

Related Topics

France / terrorism (crime)

