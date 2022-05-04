Orthodox Church head faces sanctions

The European Commission has proposed freezing the assets of Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, a diplomat said on Wednesday.

The Patriarch has been added to a draft blacklist that already includes hundreds of military officers and businessmen close to the Kremlin.

The sanction, which would entail an asset freeze and a travel ban, needs the backing of EU states to be adopted.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Orthodox Church scolded Pope Francis after he urged the Patriarch not to become the Kremlin’s “altar boy”.