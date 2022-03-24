Organisation of Islamic Cooperation denounces terrorism in all its forms and manifestation

A general view of the 48th meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers, with the theme being ‘Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice & Development’, in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Muslim countries on March 23 denounced terrorism in all its forms and manifestations while rejecting attempt to equate legitimate struggle for self-determination with terrorism.

The Islamabad Declaration was issued at the conclusion of the 48th session of the Foreign Minister of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which was attended by the Ministers and delegates from 57 Muslim states and international organisations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was invited for the first time to attend the exclusive club of Muslim nations.

“It rejects terrorism in all forms and manifestations and attempts this evil to any country, religion, nationality, race or civilisation,” reads the document.

“It reiterates OIC’s strong position against attempts to equate the legitimate struggle of peoples for self-determination with terrorism,” it said.

The declaration also articulates OIC’s views on the devastating social and economic impacts of COVID-19 as well as climate change on developing countries, calling for a series of concrete actions on vaccine equity, debt relief, countering of illicit financial flows and fulfilment of climate financing commitments as well as technology transfer and capacity building.

It also acknowledges the growing role of innovation and emerging technologies in stimulating growth and digital transformation and expresses the countries’ shared resolve to promote linkages and partnerships.

The declaration articulates the resolve of OIC member states to support “our just causes such as Palestine, Kashmir and others”.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

The OIC declaration aims to unify OIC efforts to address common challenges and leverage opportunities, while upholding the rights and interests of Muslim minorities in non-OIC countries.

It pursues a shared vision for greater social, economic, scientific and technological development and integration within the Muslim world and beyond.

It reaffirms “our collective desire to promote harmony, tolerance, peaceful co-existence, better standards of life, human dignity and understanding among all peoples”.

The declaration contains a proposal for convening a Ministerial Meeting, later this year or next, to evolve solutions, develop mechanisms and tools to prevent conflicts and promote peace.

It welcomes the unanimous decision of the U.N. General Assembly to proclaim March 15 as International Day to combat Islamophobia.

It also welcomes the operationalisation of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF), which was operationalised on March 21.

The declaration represents assessment of the global political, security, humanitarian, economic and technological issues and our vision and views to address them.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing, the media along with the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, said that 140 resolutions were passed during the OIC meeting on challenges faced by the Muslim world.