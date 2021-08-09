Opposition was plotting coup: Lukashenko

Kiev

09 August 2021 22:58 IST

He slams rivals on the first anniversary of election that triggered massive protests

Belarus’s authoritarian leader on Monday charged that the Opposition was plotting a coup in the run-up to last year’s presidential election that triggered a months-long wave of mass protests demanding his resignation.

President Alexander Lukashenko held his annual press conference on the one-year anniversary of the vote that handed him a sixth term in office but was denounced by the Opposition and the West as rigged.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Lukashenko defended the election and accused the opposition of preparing a coup.

“We back then carried out preparation for the election and the election itself in the conditions of total transparency and democratization of political life,” Mr. Lukashenko said. “The difference was only that some were preparing for fair election, and others called for bashing the authorities — for a coup.”

Belarus was shaken by months of protests triggered by Mr. Lukashenko’s re-election, the largest of which drew up to 2,00,000 people. Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with a relentless crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Leading opposition figures have been jailed or forced to leave the country.

Mr. Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for 27 years, has denounced his opponents as foreign stooges and accused the U.S. and its allies of plotting to overthrow his government.

The authorities have ramped up their crackdown on dissent in recent months, targeting independent journalists and democracy activists with raids and arrests and sometimes going to extremes such as diverting a plane to the capital of Minsk and arresting a dissident aboard.

The pressure on dissents has elicited international outrage, and the U.S. and EU have slapped Belarus with sanctions that target top government officials and key sectors of the country’s economy.

In response to the sanctions, Mr. Lukashenko has said his country will not try to stem a flow of illegal migrants to the EU.

Lithuania in recent months has faced a surge of mostly Iraqi migrants it has blamed on Mr. Lukashenko’s government.