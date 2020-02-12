International

OPEC chops global oil demand growth forecast over coronavirus

A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). File

A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

OPEC said it now expects growth in global oil demand of 0.99 million barrels per day (mbd) this year

The OPEC oil cartel on Wednesday lowered its forecast for growth in global oil demand this year by nearly a fifth over the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China.

In its monthly report on the world's oil market, OPEC said it now expects growth in global oil demand of 0.99 million barrels per day (mbd) this year, which is down from 1.22 mbd in its forecast last month.

"The outbreak of the Coronavirus in China during the first half of 2020 is the major factor behind this downward revision," OPEC said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 7:05:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/opec-chops-global-oil-demand-growth-forecast-over-coronavirus/article30801674.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY