ONGC begins repair work of underground pipeline in Konaseema

Gas leak reported from the underground facility has been plugged.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has kick-started repair work of the underground pipeline connecting to the well PS-43 following gas leakage from the underground facility near Maamidikuduru village in the Konaseema region in East Godavari district.

On Friday evening, the locals have alerted the ONGC-Thatipaka facility authorities on the gas leak and it was later plugged to avoid any untoward incident.

According to ONGC-Thatipaka Installation Manager T. Srinivas, the gas was leaked from the pinhole of the underground pipeline on Friday evening. The site where the leakage was reported is barely 300 metres from a local petrol bunk.

“The repair work of the underground pipeline facility has commenced on Saturday with the consent of the local farmers. The Revenue authorities have been roped in enumerating the damage of the land to offer compensation to the farmers”, according to ONGC authorities. Mr. Srinivas is monitoring the repair work.