One soldier killed, three injured in terror attack in Pakistan

A Pakistani army soldier was killed and three others were injured when their convoy was ambushed by terrorists in the restive Baluchistan’s Turbat area on Saturday, an official statement said.
The incident happened after terrorists opened fire on the security forces during their routine patrolling near Pidarak in Kech district, approximately 35 kilometres southeast of Turbat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim was killed while three other soldiers got injured, the ISPR said.
Security forces have come under increasing terror attacks by terrorists in Baluchistan and also the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent weeks. On July 14, three soldiers were killed and eight others injured when they were ambushed by terrorists in the Panjgur district of Baluchistan.
In May, six security personnel of the Frontier Corps, including a Major, were killed in an explosion in the Buleda area of the province.
