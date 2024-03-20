GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed in Russia's Belgorod as Putin vows to restore security

In Moscow, Mr. Putin said his inevitable win in a weekend presidential vote was a "prologue" to victory in Ukraine.

March 20, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Moscow

PTI
A local resident inspects a damaged car hit by shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the settlement of Razumnoe in the Belgorod Region, Russia March 19, 2024.

A local resident inspects a damaged car hit by shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the settlement of Razumnoe in the Belgorod Region, Russia March 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia said Wednesday that another person was killed in Ukrainian attacks on its Belgorod region, as President Vladimir Putin vowed to restore security in the country's border areas.

Ukraine has shelled the Belgorod region for months but last week stepped up attacks ahead of Russia's presidential election.

Anti-Kremlin Russian fighters also claimed several incursions last week on Russian border regions.

"According to preliminary information, one person died," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

"The man was in the car when it was hit by shrapnel and died of his wounds at the spot before the ambulance arrived," Mr. Gladkov said.

Related Stories

In Moscow, Mr. Putin promised to restore safety in Russia's border regions and said his inevitable win in a weekend presidential vote was a "prologue" to victory in Ukraine.

He spoke inside the Kremlin's gilded Andreyev Hall, addressing election officials after winning a fifth term in office in a vote with no genuine opposition.

"We will do everything to support people who lost their businesses and homes, we will do everything possible," Mr. Putin said.

"But the first thing, is of course to ensure security. There are different ways, they are not easy, but we will do them," he added, without elaborating.

"Victory in the elections is just a prologue to those victories that Russia so badly needs and that will definitely come," Mr. Putin said, two years into the Ukraine offensive.

He praised the "bravery of the people of Belgorod".

Mr. Gladkov also said Wednesday that schools in some border areas would shift to remote learning, a day after saying around 9,000 children would be evacuated from the region.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.