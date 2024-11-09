 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed in Odesa drone attack as EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv to discuss European support for Ukraine

Published - November 09, 2024 04:19 pm IST - KYIV

AP
A resident with a baby stands next to a crater that appeared after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine November 9, 2024.

A resident with a baby stands next to a crater that appeared after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine November 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

One person died and 13 people were wounded by a Russian drone in a residential area in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa overnight, local officials said Saturday (November 9, 2024), as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv to discuss European support for Ukraine.

Odesa regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said high-rise residential buildings, private houses and warehouses were damaged by the “fall” of a drone. He did not specify whether the drone had been shot down by air defenses.

Russia sends nearly 100 drones into Ukraine, as Zelenskyy urges tougher sanctions against Moscow

A further 32 Russian drones were shot down over 10 Ukrainian regions, while 18 were “lost,” according to Ukraine’s Air Force, likely having been electronically jammed.

A Russian aerial bomb struck a busy highway overnight in the northeastern Kharkiv province, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekohov said. No casualties were reported.

Russia is mounting an intensified aerial campaign that Ukrainian officials say they need more Western help to counter. However, doubts are deepening over what Kyiv can expect from a new U.S. administration. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly taken issue with U.S. aid to Ukraine, made vague vows to end the war and has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also Read: ‘Worry’ in Ukraine at Trump victory at critical moment in war

Mr. Borrell, however, reassured Ukraine of European support as he arrived in Kyiv on Saturday (November 9).

“EU support to Ukraine has been my personal priority during my mandate and will remain on top of the EU's agenda,” he wrote on X.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said 50 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over seven Russian regions — more than half over the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine.

Published - November 09, 2024 04:19 pm IST

Related Topics

Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.