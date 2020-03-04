One killed in clashes on Greece-Turkey border

Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenades on Wednesday morning to repulse a push by migrants to cross its land border from Turkey, as pressure continued along its frontier after Turkey said its own border with Europe was open to whoever wanted to cross.

Turkish authorities said one person was killed and five were wounded by fire coming from the Greek side — an assertion the Greek government strongly rejected as “fake news.”

The clashes were near the border village of Kastanies, along a border fence that covers much of the frontier not demarcated by the Evros river.

Turkey made good on a threat to open its borders and send migrants into Europe last week. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s action triggered days of violent clashes at the land border, where thousands of migrants and refugees have gathered.

Meanwhile, the European Union said will not give in to “blackmail” by Turkey and borders will remain closed to migrants despite Ankara’s threat to let them pass, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

“The borders of Greece and the Schengen Area are closed, and we will ensure they stay closed” despite attempts to enter by thousands of migrants who have massed on Turkey’s frontier, Le Drian told Senators.