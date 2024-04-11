ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, five wounded when shooters open fire on crowd in DC neighbourhood in U.S.

April 11, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - Washington

“The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the Carver Langston neighbourhood of Washington,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said.

AP

The shooting comes as the District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp increase in violent crime, which went up 39% in 2023. (Representational image only.)

A man was killed and five others — including two children — were injured in a barrage of gunfire on April 10 in the nation's capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explained | Why can’t America solve its gun problem?

“The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the Carver Langston neighbourhood of Washington,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said. Investigators believe the suspects exited a vehicle and then began shooting into a crowd of people on the street. Multiple people were shot.

One of the victims, an adult man, was killed. Two men, a woman and a 9-year-old were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. “A 12-year-old later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and is also believed to be a victim in the shooting,” Ms. Smith said.

Explained | What is included in the U.S. Senate’s gun reform deal?

The shooting comes as the District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp increase in violent crime, which went up 39% in 2023. The increase was largely fuelled by a 35% rise in homicides and growth in carjackings, which nearly doubled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Smith has pushed lawmakers to pass legislation that would strengthen penalties for gun offenses in the nation's capital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US