One killed, 2 injured in shooting at Walmart in Florida

July 20, 2023 06:22 am | Updated 06:22 am IST - Miami

One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 40 km southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Also read: Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas

Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren't immediately identified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials didn't immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.