ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, several injured in shooting at a house in Maryland

June 12, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - Annapolis

The suspect is in custody and that there is no further threat to the public, say police

AP

Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Maryland, where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A Maryland police chief said that at least one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting Sunday, June 11, 2023, at a house in the State's capital city.

Read Editorial: No control: On the wave of mass shootings in the U.S.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told The Baltimore Sun that several people were shot and at least one of the victims had died.

Also read: A look at some of the deadliest U.S. school shootings

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city centre and near the waterfront.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police department issued a news release confirming multiple people were injured and that one was flown to a trauma center. The release did not elaborate further on the victims.

The police statement said that a suspect was in custody and that there was no further threat to the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

act of terror / USA

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US