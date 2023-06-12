HamberMenu
One dead, several injured in shooting at a house in Maryland

The suspect is in custody and that there is no further threat to the public, say police

June 12, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - Annapolis

AP
Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Maryland, where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Maryland, where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A Maryland police chief said that at least one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting Sunday, June 11, 2023, at a house in the State's capital city.

Read Editorial: No control: On the wave of mass shootings in the U.S.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told The Baltimore Sun that several people were shot and at least one of the victims had died.

Also read: A look at some of the deadliest U.S. school shootings

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city centre and near the waterfront.

The police department issued a news release confirming multiple people were injured and that one was flown to a trauma center. The release did not elaborate further on the victims.

The police statement said that a suspect was in custody and that there was no further threat to the public.

