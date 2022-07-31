World

One dead in clashes between Taliban, Iran border forces -Afghan police official

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AFP
Reuters KABUL July 31, 2022 23:03 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 23:03 IST

Clashes between Taliban forces and Iran border guards on July 31 have left at least one dead on the Afghanistan side, an Afghan police official said.

"We have one killed and one wounded; the cause of the clash is not clear yet," the police spokesman of the southern Afghan province of Nimroze, Bahram Haqmal, told Reuters.

Maysam Barazandeh, the governor of the Iranian border area of Hirmand, was quoted by the semi-official news agency Fars as saying the clashes had stopped and there were no casualties.

