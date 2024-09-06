ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, dozens injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Pavlograd

Published - September 06, 2024 10:10 pm IST - Kyiv

Five Iskander ballistic missiles were fired from Russian territory toward Pavlograd in the central Dnipropetrovsk region

AFP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire following a Russian missile attack in Pavlograd, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian strikes on the Ukrainian central city of Pavlograd on Friday killed one person and injured more than 50 others, including three children, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia has stepped up its aerial attacks on Ukraine since Kyiv launched an unprecedented cross-border offensive into Russia's Kursk region last month.

Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany as the U.S. announces additional aid to Ukraine

Five Iskander ballistic missiles were fired from Russian territory toward Pavlograd in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukraine's air force.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person died and 55 others were injured, the interior ministry said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The attack led to "several fires in the city", including in an apartment in a high-rise building, said regional governor Sergiy Lysak.

He added among the injured were a nine-year-old girl and two boys aged 11 and four.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia regularly hits Pavlograd, home to a chemical plant that produces explosives.

The city is located about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from fighting raging in the neighbouring Donetsk region as Russian forces advance there.

It had a population of about 100,000 before the Russian invasion in February 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Images of the strike shared by the interior ministry showed a badly damaged apartment building, where rescuers were working to evacuate residents.

Russia says RT sanctions part of U.S. pre-election 'information campaign'

Thick black smoke was coming out of several windows with blown-out glass, and in front of the building, tree branches were strewn all over the ground.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, seven people died when Russia struck the city of Lviv in western Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russian strikes on a military training facility in the central city of Poltava killed 55 people, making it one of the deadliest single strikes of the invasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US