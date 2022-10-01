One dead, dozens injured after earthquake hits Indonesia's Sumatra

A man in his 50s died from a heart attack triggered by the quake and at least 25 other people were injured, regional disaster mitigation agency official said.

AFP Jakarta
October 01, 2022 13:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

This handout from regional disaster management agency Badan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah, taken and released on October 1, 2022, shows medical workers treating a survivor, injured from falling debris from buildings after an earthquake, in North Tapanuli, in northern Sumatra, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Sumatra island early Saturday (October 1), according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), killing at least one person and injuring dozens as locals rushed out of buildings seeking safety.

The quake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 13KM (eight miles) just before 2.30 a.m. (1930 GMT), about 40KM from the town of Sibolga in North Sumatra province, according to the USGS.

A man in his 50s died from a heart attack triggered by the quake and at least 25 other people were injured, regional disaster mitigation agency official Febrina Tampubolon told AFP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities are still gathering reports on damage but electricity poles and telecommunication towers have been hit, knocking out services, said Tampubolon. More than 50 aftershocks were recorded by the Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

BMKG head Dwikorita Karnawati advised residents to watch for further tremors and urged people to seek shelter on safe ground.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“For those whose houses were damaged, it is advised to not stay inside as possible aftershocks could worsen the damage,” Ms. Karnawati said in a virtual press conference. Aftershocks could also trigger landslides,” she added.

Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 people. In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 1,70,000 people in Indonesia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
earthquake
Indonesia
death
natural disasters

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app