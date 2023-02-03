HamberMenu
One dead, cop injured in shooting at Memphis library in U.S.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Shelby County prosecutor has asked it to investigate.

February 03, 2023 02:51 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - Tennessee

AP
Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting at a Tennessee library, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Memphis.

Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting at a Tennessee library, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Memphis. | Photo Credit: AP

A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.

Explained | The Tyre Nichols assault case and its aftermath

Other details about the shooting and the initial call were not immediately released. Police said more information would be released when available.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Shelby County prosecutor has asked it to investigate.

Police use-of-force is being scrutinised nationally after five Memphis police officers were charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

