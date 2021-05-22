International

One dead, 4 injured in stabbing attack in Amsterdam

One person was killed and four injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby.

Four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition was not immediately known. There was no immediate word on the possible motive.

“We have arrested a suspect. We are investigating what exactly happened and why,” Amsterdam Police spokeswoman Marijke Stor said.

The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time of the incident because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Further details were not immediately available.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2021 7:13:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/one-dead-4-injured-in-stabbing-attack-in-amsterdam/article34619376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY