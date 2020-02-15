International

One dead, three injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue

Berlin has one of the highest number of killings per person among European capitals.

German authorities say one person has been killed and three others injured following a shooting late Friday outside a Berlin music venue.

Police in the German capital said Saturday that unknown people opened fire outside the Tempodrom, located near Potsdamer Platz in the center of the city.

The suspects were able to flee.

It was unclear whether the shooting was linked to the event being staged inside the venue Friday night, a Turkish comedy night.

Berlin has one of the highest number of killings per person among European capitals.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 1:40:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/one-dead-3-injured-in-shooting-outside-berlin-music-venue/article30828377.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY