International

One dead, 1 injured in shooting at Walmart store in Louisiana

more-in

The motive for the shooting was not disclosed by the New Orleans Police

A man was fatally shot at a Walmart store in New Orleans on Monday evening and a female was shot and wounded, authorities said.

Police said they detained a man for questioning afterward but declined to identify him or provide further information.

The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement late Monday that officers were called to a Walmart in the city’s Gentilly district about another officer requesting assistance. The statement said a city police officer who was working a secondary employment security detail at the store had taken a man in custody.

According to the report, responding officers found another male in an aisle of the store with a gunshot wound to the chest.

It said that person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said a second person, identified as female, had a gunshot wound to the foot and was in stable condition.

The names, ages and other information about those involved weren’t immediately released. A motive for the shooting also wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Police said a local coroner’s office would conduct an autopsy on the man found dead.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
USA
act of terror
hate crimes
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 9:49:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/one-dead-1-injured-in-shooting-at-walmart-store-in-louisiana/article30500741.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY