International

Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies aged 79: state media

Sultan of Oman, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, at Bait Al Baraka, in Muscat, Oman | File

Sultan of Oman, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, at Bait Al Baraka, in Muscat, Oman | File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

A three-day period of official mourning for the public and private sectors has been declared, and flags are to be flown at half mast for 40 days, state media said

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said died on Friday evening, state media said early on Saturday without mentioning a cause of death, and a three-day period of national mourning was declared.

Western-backed Qaboos, 79, had ruled the Gulf Arab state since he took over in a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of Oman's former colonial power Britain.

Qaboos had no children and had not publicly appointed a successor. A 1996 statute says the ruling family will choose a successor within three days of the throne becoming vacant.

If they fail to agree, a council of military and security officials, supreme court chiefs and heads of the two consultative assemblies will put in power the person whose name has been secretly written by the sultan in a sealed letter.

A three-day period of official mourning for the public and private sectors has been declared, and flags are to be flown at half mast for 40 days, state media said.

Oman state news agency ONA said Qaboos died after “a wise and triumphant march rich with generosity that embraced Oman and extended to the Arab, Muslim and entire world and achieved a balanced policy that the whole world respected.”

Qaboos had been unwell for years and had spent a week in Belgium undergoing medical treatment in early December.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
death
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 6:50:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/omans-sultan-qaboos-dies-aged-79-state-media/article30540771.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY