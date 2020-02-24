Oman reports first two cases of COVID-19, halts flights to Iran

Muscat

24 February 2020 20:28 IST

Oman on Monday reported its first two cases of COVID-19, and halted flights to and from Iran with immediate effect, authorities and reports said.

Two Omani women who had returned from Iran — which is battling the deadliest outbreak outside China — were diagnosed with the disease and were in a stable condition, state TV reported.

The civil aviation authority said in a tweet that it was “suspending all civilian flights between the sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran starting today and until further notice”.

