InternationalMuscat 24 February 2020 20:28 IST
Comments
Oman reports first two cases of COVID-19, halts flights to Iran
Updated: 24 February 2020 20:28 IST
Two Omani women who had returned from Iran were diagnosed with the disease and were in a stable condition
Oman on Monday reported its first two cases of COVID-19, and halted flights to and from Iran with immediate effect, authorities and reports said.
Two Omani women who had returned from Iran — which is battling the deadliest outbreak outside China — were diagnosed with the disease and were in a stable condition, state TV reported.
The civil aviation authority said in a tweet that it was “suspending all civilian flights between the sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran starting today and until further notice”.
More In International
Read more...