Oman reports first two cases of COVID-19, halts flights to Iran

Two Omani women who had returned from Iran were diagnosed with the disease and were in a stable condition

Oman on Monday reported its first two cases of COVID-19, and halted flights to and from Iran with immediate effect, authorities and reports said.

Two Omani women who had returned from Iran — which is battling the deadliest outbreak outside China — were diagnosed with the disease and were in a stable condition, state TV reported.

The civil aviation authority said in a tweet that it was “suspending all civilian flights between the sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran starting today and until further notice”.

Feb 24, 2020

