Police in Oman said on July 16 a shooting in a mosque has killed four people and wounded others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royal Oman Police said in a statement online the shooting happened in the Wadi Kabir neighborhood of Muscat, the Omani capital.

Police gave no motive nor said who was suspected of carrying out the attack.

Oman is on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Such violence is rare in the sultanate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.