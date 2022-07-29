Old deer-hunting video from Bangladesh falsely linked to ficticious MLA Anil Upadhyay

A clip of a deer being shot has gone viral on social media, with the claim that the person pulling the trigger is a BJP MLA named Anil Upadhyay

The Facebook post, which has been viewed over 2,000 times as of July 27, seeks to draw a comparison between the clip of the ‘MLA’ and Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s legal trouble in a deer-hunting case, by saying the former is practising hunting in a park while the latter is doing the rounds of the courts.

The Hindu broke the video into keyframes and conducted a reverse image search, which led us to a report by The Daily Star, a Bangladeshi news portal, published on July 12, 2015. It identified the man as Moin Uddin, a Bangladeshi national living in Australia, who sparked outrage by killing a spotted deer in an ‘unauthorised’ farm in Chittagong and sharing a video of the incident on social media.

We also found a tweet by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, clarifying that the video is from Bangladesh. He, too, mentioned that the man featured in the clip was Moin Uddin.

This video is being circulated from last one week. I have clarified it many times it is from Bangladesh. When it surfaced, msg was shared with Bangladesh authorities. The person was identified as Moin Uddin at Hillsdale Farm in Chittagong, Bangladesh. https://t.co/VZmchkTcVw — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 27, 2019

We also found a Facebook post by Moin Uddin, dating back to 2015, in which he apologised for sharing the clip, but insisted he had the right to kill the deer.

Hence, an old clip from Bangladesh has been falsely linked to ‘BJP MLA’ Anil Upadhyay, who doesn’t exist.

The fictitious Anil Upadhyay has been the subject of several cases of fake news in the recent past. He has been falsely identified as both a BJP MLA and a Congress MLA in several fake posts.

Fact check: Fake