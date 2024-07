An oil truck collided with a minibus on Saturday in western Ukraine, killing 14 people, including a six-year-old child, and leaving a single survivor, Emergency Services said.

The report, on the Telegram messaging app, was accompanied by pictures of an overturned vehicle in a cornfield in Rivne region. It said the survivor was in serious condition and being treated for her injuries.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

