Ohio officer fired in fatal shooting of Black man: Union

A vigil is held for Andre Hill at the Brentnell Community Recreation Center on Columbus. Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

A white Ohio police officer was fired after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man holding a cellphone, and refusing to administer first aid for several minutes.

Columbus police officer Adam Coy was fired hours after a hearing was held to determine his employment, Brian Steel, the vice president of the local police union, told The Associated Press.

Coy is also under criminal investigation for last week's shooting.

