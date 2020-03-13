Ohio likely has 100,000 cases, says health official

The U.S. State of Ohio likely has more than 100,000 people carrying the virus, the state health department director Amy Acton said. “We know now just the fact of community spread says that at least one percentof our population is carrying this virus,” she said. “We have 11.7 million people. So the math is over 100,000.”

Ohio has five confirmed cases and 52 under investigation but, like much of the United States, has so far carried out limited numbers of tests.

Coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 1,300 on Thursday with nearly 40 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday, 1,707 Americans had been tested, Business Insider reported, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“These numbers are going to continue to grow. We know that these confirmed numbers are just a small fraction of the individuals who are infected already in the state of Ohio,” governor DeWine said during the press conference.

“We're told by medical experts that whatever the number is today, it will double in six days and that just continues on and on,” he said.