October 18, 2022 | BBC marks 100 years facing questions about its future

A view of the BBC headquarters at the Broadcasting House in London. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 14, 1922, the clipped tones of the BBC's director of programmes, Arthur Burrows, crackled across the airwaves.

"This is 2LO, Marconi House, London calling," he announced, and with that, public service broadcasting in Britain was born.

One hundred years on, the British Broadcasting Corporation is a global media giant. But its centenary comes at a time of drastic budget cuts that have raised questions about its future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corporation, officially founded on October 18, 1922, has a special place in Britain's broadcasting landscape.

“The BBC is us,” said Jean Seaton, professor of media history at the University of Westminster in London, and the corporation’s official historian.

“It remains despite the attacks of this government an expression of us, unlike Netflix, which is an expression of the world,” she told AFP.

“The BBC is an expression of our sense of humour, interests or values. It belongs to us.”

For nearly seven million people, each day starts with BBC Radio 4's flagship "Today" programme, which often sets the political agenda.

At weekends, “Strictly Come Dancing”, which pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers, has had viewers glued to their sets for 20 years and is the most talked-about television programme on air.

BBC series such as “Peaky Blinders”, “Fleabag” or “Killing Eve” have been exported around the world.

The BBC's influence extends far beyond Britain's borders, making it one of the small island nation's most visible and respected global brands.

It reaches an audience of 492 million around the world every week, according to the corporation's 2021-2022 annual report.

BBC World Service broadcasts in 41 languages to about 364 million people a week globally.

For the last 100 years, the broadcaster has stuck firm with its original mission statement: to "inform, educate and entertain".

“It underpins everything that we want to do,” said James Stirling, who is head of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

Impartiality

Another word — impartiality — crops up repeatedly and has become a priority for BBC management given the frequent criticism it has received from the Conservative government.

During Brexit — Britain's divisive divorce from the European Union — it accused the BBC of bias in favour of those who wanted to stay in the bloc.

Ministers have also alleged that it focuses too much on the concerns of urban elites rather than the working classes.

Britain's right-wing tabloids — never shy of criticising their publicly funded competitor — have lapped it up.

But more worrying is a decision in January by Boris Johnson's government to freeze its licence-fee funding model for two years, raising fears it could be scrapped in future.

The annual charge for households with a television set is currently set at £159 ($176).

In response to Johnson's plans, the BBC in May announced a huge cost-cutting programme of £500 million a year, axing about 1,000 of its 22,000 staff and moving about services online.

The financial situation has been accompanied by an exodus of younger audiences towards streaming and on-demand platforms, prompting questions about why they should still pay for the BBC.

"Today" presenter Nick Robinson, a former BBC political editor, said it was vital for the broadcaster to keep proving its value.

"If my kids' generation... just come to the view that I don't really need that, I can get all that stuff from YouTube and get it from all these competitors... then we're done," he told the Daily Telegraph.

‘Pride’

Successful new formats have emerged, however, despite the BBC often being labelled as "legacy media".

Journalist Ros Atkins has made his name with video "explainers" of major news stories and issues, combining them with analysis, fact-checking and vital context.

They are broadcast on television, the BBC website and via social media, where they often register millions of views around the world.

"While we still have millions of people who consume our journalism via our platforms -- the BBC website, TV and radio -- millions of others are consuming journalism elsewhere on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok," he said.

"We've seen very big numbers on these videos. They prove this kind of journalism has an audience."

Atkins, who started at the BBC in 2001, is well aware of the difficulties ahead. "It's going to impact all of us who work here," he added.

"But if you ask me how I feel about the experience of being a journalist at the BBC... I still feel I'm walking through the door at the best news organisation in the world."

100 years of the BBC: key moments

The BBC celebrates its centenary on October 18, after 100 years of technological innovation, ambitious programming — and controversy.

1922: the first steps

The BBC was officially formed on October 18, 1922 by a group of entrepreneurs but it was only on November 14 that the first radio programme was broadcast.

At 6:00 pm, a news bulletin started and the first words -- "This is 2LO, Marconi House, London calling" -- crackled through radio sets.

"It was read once and it was repeated immediately after at half the speed because the technology was not great," said James Stirling, who is in charge of the centenary celebrations.

Ten years later in 1932, technology had advanced sufficiently to allow king George V to address the British empire for the first time on the radio.

That kickstarted the BBC Empire Service -- the forerunner of the BBC World Service.

The king's voice was heard for the first time by millions of people at the same time.

Television programmes began in 1936.

World War II

Britain's Prime Minister, Neville Chamberlain, announced the start of the war on the BBC on September 3, 1939.

Neville Chamberlain, the British Prime Minister chats over a cup of coffee with French Staff Officers after arrival by air in France. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

During the conflict, the BBC became an essential source of news, and not just for Britons.

On June 18, 1940, exiled French General Charles De Gaulle launched his call for resistance to the Nazi German invasion on the airwaves of the BBC.

"Radio Londres" also broadcast the programme "Les Français parlent aux Français" ("The French speaking to the French") and in early June 1944, a coded message calling for railway installations to be sabotaged before the D-Day landings.

Coronation

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation on June 3, 1953 was the first to be seen live on television.

"It's such a key moment in BBC history, in broadcasting as well," said Stirling.

In this June. 2, 1953 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waves to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey, London. | Photo Credit: AP

Some 20 million people across Europe watched while in Britain viewers gathered with friends and neighbours to witness the spectacle on television.

My grandparents bought a TV for the occasion," said Stirling. "It's very important in terms of history and from a technology perspective."

Fast-forward to 1981 and the wedding of the then Prince Charles -- now King Charles III -- to Lady Diana Spencer was seen by 750 million people around the world.

1995: Diana

More records were broken in 1995 when the BBC broadcast an explosive interview with princess Diana.

"There were three of us in this marriage so it was a bit crowded," she told the Panorama programme, referring to Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

In this March 21, 1983 Princess Diana is pictured amid a large group of schoolchildren during her visit to Alice Springs, Australia. | Photo Credit: AP

Diana also spoke of her own infidelities as the couple's marriage collapsed, how she thought Charles was not fit to be king and that she wanted to be "a queen of people's hearts".

A report published last year lifted the lid on the deceptive methods that journalist Martin Bashir used to secure the interview and criticised the BBC for its handling of the affair.

2007: digital

In 2007 the BBC launched its streaming and on-demand site BBC iPlayer to complement its traditional broadcasting.

The platform has developed in line with competition from other services such as Netflix and Disney+, which have transformed viewing habits.

2012: Jimmy Savile

The eccentric presenter Jimmy Savile was a fixture on children's television from the 1960s but in 2012, a year after his death, a scandal erupted.

In this Dec. 17, 1986 file photo, Jimmy Savile, right, poses for photographers with a wax work model at Madame Tussauds museum in London. | Photo Credit: AP

Savile, who regularly presented the hit music show "Top of the Pops" and had his own programme "Jim'll Fix It", was unveiled as a predatory paedophile who had raped and molested minors for decades.

The BBC was accused of a cover-up, apologised and launched an independent investigation which concluded in 2016 that a culture of fear and celebrity deference had enabled Savile's activities.