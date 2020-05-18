International

Obama was ‘grossly incompetent president’: Trump

Barack Obama

Barack Obama  

The Trump’s reaction came after Mr. Obama on Saturday criticised the US authorities’ response to the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called his predecessor Barak Obama a ‘grossly incompetent president’

The Trump’s reaction came after Mr. Obama on Saturday criticised the US authorities’ response to the coronavirus outbreak.

He (Obama) was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent, Trump told reporters at the White House on his arrival from Camp David.

Trump was responding to a question on the virtual commencement address by Obama a day earlier.

In his address to college graduates, Mr. Obama had said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the American leadership.

More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing, Obama said without naming officials.

A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge, he added.

There was no immediate response from the office of the former president on the remarks made by Mr. Trump.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 8:15:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/obama-was-grossly-incompetent-president-trump/article31611823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY