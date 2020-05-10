International

Obama hits out at Trump

Former President Barack Obama described President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as “chaotic” in a conference call with former members of his administration, a source said on Saturday.

In his call on Friday with 3,000 members of the Obama Alumni Association, people who served in his administration, Mr. Obama urged his supporters to get behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The contents of the call were first reported by Yahoo News. Mr. Obama said the election “is so important because what we're going to be battling is not just a particular individual or a political party.”

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 10:53:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/obama-hits-out-at-trump/article31552287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY