Obama hits out at Trump

Former President Barack Obama described President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as “chaotic” in a conference call with former members of his administration, a source said on Saturday.

In his call on Friday with 3,000 members of the Obama Alumni Association, people who served in his administration, Mr. Obama urged his supporters to get behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The contents of the call were first reported by Yahoo News. Mr. Obama said the election “is so important because what we're going to be battling is not just a particular individual or a political party.”