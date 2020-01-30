Nurse held for poisoning babies with morphine

A nurse in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning five premature babies with morphine, the police said Thursday, adding that the infants had survived.

The woman was taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators found a syringe containing breast milk and traces of morphine in her locker at Ulm university hospital in southern Germany.

The babies, who were between one day and one month old and staying in the same hospital room, all suddenly developed breathing problems “at almost the same time” in the early hours of December 20, Ulm police chief Bernhard Weber said.

“Only because of the immediate action taken by the staff could the five lives be saved,” he told a press conference.

The young nurse taken into custody has yet to be formally charged but faces five counts of attempted manslaughter, Ulm prosecutor Christof Lehr said at the same press conference.

She denies poisoning the babies, he added.

Prosecutors believe she acted with premeditation and “accepted that the babies could die” as a result of her actions, Mr. Lehr said.