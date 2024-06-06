NSA Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-U.S. priorities: White House

The White House has said U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is scheduled to visit India to engage the new government in New Delhi on shared U.S.-India priorities as Narendra Modi prepares to take oath as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.

Sullivan's visit was discussed during the phone call President Joe Biden made to PM Modi on Wednesday to congratulate him on his re-election.

Also read | Election Results 2024: Italian PM Meloni, other world leaders congratulate PM Modi on third term

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India’s general election,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

Mr. Biden also commended the people of India for participating in the elections, with nearly 650 million going to the polls to vote, the readout said.

The two leaders emphasised their commitment to deepening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and to advancing their shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, it said.

“The two leaders also discussed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s upcoming travel to New Delhi to engage the new government on shared US-India priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership,” the White House said.

Mr. Sullivan’s travel dates to India have not been announced yet, but is expected to be within days of Modi being sworn in for the third time.

In a separate statement, Senator Ben Cardin, Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, congratulated the people of India for concluding their elections, with votes cast at over a million polling stations throughout the country over the course of just a few weeks’ time.

“The people of India have again demonstrated their commitment to the democratic process, casting their votes in spite of this year’s intense heatwaves,” he said.

“The US-India partnership is, and will remain, important for regional and global prosperity for many years to come. I look forward to strengthening this relationship, and believe it will endure so long as it is founded in mutual respect and trust, and a commitment to democratic values,” he said.

“As political leaders begin to form a new government, I reaffirm my support for the people of India in their continued efforts to strengthen justice and the rule of law, to enhance transparent governance, and to safeguard human rights,” Cardin said.

Chairman emeritus of Cisco, John Chambers, in a LinkedIn post, congratulated Modi on his third term in office.

“When I reflect back on my first meeting with PM Modi, I recall being struck right away with his humble yet courageous spirit and also his bold vision for India. His Digital India initiative is one of the best I have ever seen, and recent major partnerships in defence, technology and more are a clear indicator of the country’s growth trajectory,” he said.

“As I said at the Kennedy Center last June, I trust PM Modi with my life and I believe India will become the #1 GDP in the world, in large part because of his efforts. I look forward to collaborating further to make the US-India partnership the strongest in the world as the Chairman of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Keep an eye on India – I, for one, will continue to be the biggest bull on the country under his leadership,” Chambers said.