NSA Ajit Doval visits Myanmar

Ajit Doval attended the BIMSTEC meeting in Myanmar and discussed security concerns with his Myanmarese counterpart.

Updated - July 26, 2024 10:51 am IST

Published - July 26, 2024 10:35 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and  Admiral Moe Aung discussed security-related issues. (File)

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and  Admiral Moe Aung discussed security-related issues. (File) | Photo Credit: PTI

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on July 26, met his Myanmarese counterpart Admiral Moe Aung and is understood to have conveyed New Delhi's concerns over the impact of violence and instability in Myanmar on its border with India.

Mr. Doval is in Myanmarese capital Naypyidaw to attend a meeting of security chiefs of member nations of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) grouping, according to the Indian embassy in Yangon.

Also Read:Myanmar junta, ethnic armed group claim control of military regional HQ

Myanmar has been witnessing widespread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021.

Several parts of Myanmar have been witnessing intense fighting between the military junta and resistance forces. The resistance forces have already captured several towns.

"NSA Shri Ajit Doval is leading the Indian delegation at the 4th Annual Meeting of #BIMSTEC Security Chiefs being held in Naypyitaw today. He met with the Myanmar NSA Admiral Moe Aung yesterday, and BIMSTEC Security Chiefs called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing," the Indian embassy said in a post on 'X'.

Mr. Doval and Mr. Aung discussed security-related issues. The Indian NSA apprised his Myanmarese counterpart on New Delhi's concerns over the impact of violence and instability in Myanmar on its border with India.

Myanmar shares a 1,640 km-long border with several northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

The resistance forces in that country have already captured many key trading points along the borders with India, China and Bangladesh.

Rakhine state and many other regions have reported severe fighting between armed ethnic groups and the Myanmarese military since October last year.

Related Topics

politics (general) / international relations / national security / Myanmar

