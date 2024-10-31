ADVERTISEMENT

NSA Ajit Doval speaks to U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan; welcomes progress in bilateral partnership

Updated - October 31, 2024 01:00 pm IST - Washington, D.C.

The National Security Advisor of United States and India discuss regional security, highlighting growing strategic partnership and collaboration areas

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with White House National Security Advisor to U.S. President Jake Sullivan. File | Photo Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic engagement, United States National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan held a phone conversation with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, discussing critical regional security developments and emphasising the necessity for ongoing efforts to bolster stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

The dialogue underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States, marked by shared democratic values and mutual interests, the White House stated in an official press release.

The two leaders "welcomed progress in the bilateral partnership, including through the upcoming Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) Intersessional and Indian Ocean Dialogue."

They also explored avenues for enhanced collaboration in pivotal areas such as clean energy supply chains and defence cooperation, reflecting a commitment to deepen ties amid evolving global challenges. India-US relations have evolved into a "global strategic partnership," with a focus on shared democratic principles and a convergence of interests spanning various sectors.

Earlier in September 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in Delaware and the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest apart from exchanging views on global and regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the unparalleled contributions made by President Biden in giving impetus to the India-US partnership.

PM Modi noted that the visits have imparted greater dynamism and depth to the India-US partnership. The Prime Minister emphasised that India and the USA today enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership that covers all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests and vibrant people-to-people ties.

Today, US-India partnership encompasses a wide array of sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, education, science and technology, cyber security, civil nuclear energy, space technology, clean energy, environment, agriculture, and health.

People-to-people interactions and bipartisan support within both countries further nourish this vibrant relationship, showcasing the deepening ties between India and the United States as they navigate a complex global landscape together.

