GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan are also learnt to have deliberated upon pressing global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Published - June 17, 2024 03:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan during a meeting, in New Delhi, on June 17, 2024.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan during a meeting, in New Delhi, on June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on June 17 held extensive talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan primarily focussing on implementation of the ambitious India-U.S. Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

The two top security officials are also learnt to have deliberated upon pressing global and regional issues of mutual interest. Mr. Sullivan, accompanied by a delegation of senior American officials and industry leaders, is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 17 to 18.

Following the launch of the iCET by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Quad summit in Tokyo in May 2022, the two NSAs have driven a concerted effort to engage in identified areas of collaboration in diverse domains of new and emerging technologies, including semi-conductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defence innovation, space and advanced telecommunications.

NSA Sullivan also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar earlier on June 16. He is also expected to call on Prime Minister Modi. "Delighted to welcome U.S. NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. A comprehensive discussion on a broad range of bilateral, regional and global issues," Mr. Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Confident that India-U.S. strategic partnership will continue to advance strongly in our new term," he said.

Related Topics

USA / India-United States / politics / politics (general) / national politics / international relations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.