A giant zip line installed on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower and stretching across to the Place de l'Ecole Militaire is open in Paris.

Thrill-seekers will be able to take an express tour of the Eiffel Tower until June 11.

The 90 km/h zip-line installed on the monument allows visitors to make the 800 meter trip down from the tower's second floor in around one minute.