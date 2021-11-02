International

Novavax, SII receive emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia

An man receives a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at a community health center on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: AP
02 November 2021
Updated: 02 November 2021 01:54 IST

The SII will manufacture the vaccine in India and market it in Indonesia

Novavax’s COVID-19 jab approved in Indonesia

Biotechnology firm Novavax Inc and its partner Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said they have received the first emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia. The SII will manufacture the vaccine in India and market it in Indonesia under the brand name Covovax, Novavax Inc said in a statement. Initial shipments are expected to begin soon.

