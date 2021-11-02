InternationalNew Delhi 02 November 2021 03:43 IST
Comments
Novavax, SII receive emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia
Updated: 02 November 2021 01:54 IST
The SII will manufacture the vaccine in India and market it in Indonesia
Novavax’s COVID-19 jab approved in Indonesia
Biotechnology firm Novavax Inc and its partner Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said they have received the first emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia. The SII will manufacture the vaccine in India and market it in Indonesia under the brand name Covovax, Novavax Inc said in a statement. Initial shipments are expected to begin soon.
More In International
Read more...