Novavax, SII receive emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia

New Delhi

02 November 2021 03:43 IST

The SII will manufacture the vaccine in India and market it in Indonesia

Biotechnology firm Novavax Inc and its partner Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said they have received the first emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia. The SII will manufacture the vaccine in India and market it in Indonesia under the brand name Covovax, Novavax Inc said in a statement. Initial shipments are expected to begin soon.

