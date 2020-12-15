Noun describing social distancing is Dutch word of the year

AP
One-and-a-half-metre-society has been voted the Dutch word of the year by a (social) distance.
Anderhalvemetersamenleving, a compound noun describing life under the Dutch government’s 1.5-metre (5-foot) social distancing requirement, was the runaway winner of a vote held by the Van Dale dictionary company.
The lengthy new word, which was added to the dictionary in April during the first spike in Dutch coronavirus infections, garnered just under 30% of some 12,000 votes in the annual competition.
The results were announced Tuesday, the day the Netherlands began a strict five-week lockdown to counter recent sharp rises in new infections.
In second place with 11 per cent was “fabeltjesfuik” a noun which Van Dale defines as the “phenomenon that users of social media who are interested in conspiracies are offered more and more messages about conspiracies due to the operation of social media, which gradually leads them to believe in them.”
All the other words in the top 10 were related to the year’s defining story — the coronavirus pandemic — and celebrate the Dutch way of creating new words by knitting together existing words to describe a new phenomenon.
They included “hoestschaamte,” a word best translated as “coughshame” — the feeling experienced by people who cough in public places during the pandemic — and “lockdownfeestje,” a word describing parties staged and attended by people who don’t take seriously a lockdown necessitated by a large-scale virus outbreak.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath