Not a separatist, but advocate of ‘meaningful autonomy’ of Tibet, says Dalai Lama in J&K

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama talks to the media as he arrives in Jammu, on July 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 14, 2022 16:52 IST

Says more and more Chinese people are now showing respect towards Tibetan Buddhism, which is in the true Nalanda tradition and a very scientific religion

Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Thursday said he was not a separatist but an advocate of “meaningful autonomy” for Tibet.

“Not Chinese people but some Chinese hardliners consider me as a separatist and reactionary; so all of them criticise me. But now more and more Chinese people have realised that the Dalai Lama is not seeking independence, but within China, the meaningful autonomy and preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture,” he said, while speaking to the media in Jammu.

His remarks came in response to the questions posed by scribes on the Chinese objections to his visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

“More and more Chinese were showing respect towards Tibetan Buddhism. Some of the Chinese scholars have realized that Tibetan Buddhist is truly Nalanda tradition and a very scientific religion. Now things are changing,” the Dalai Lama said, in a major scaling down on his stand on the Tibet issue.

The Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit Ladakh on July 15, 2022 from Jammu.

Ahead of his visit amid objections by China, the Dalai Lama said, “All human beings are just brothers and sisters and there is no point fighting. The fight caused by my nation, my country or my ideology is too narrow minded. If you look at it, all humanity (religions) are one, truly, brothers and sisters.”

He said we have to live together whether we like it or not. “Little problems happen, something like family problems can be solved through talks,” he added.

When asked to comment on the militant violence in Kashmir, the Dalai Lama said, “That is complicated. I do not know.”