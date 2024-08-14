ADVERTISEMENT

Norwegian man boards plane without ticket - twice

Published - August 14, 2024 04:43 pm IST - Frankfurt, Germany

He stood close to another traveller and got through. He then snuck past airline staff at the gate and boarded the plane.

AFP

The 39-year-old man sneaked past security at Germany’s second-busiest airport for the first time on August 4. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Norwegian traveller managed to board a plane at Munich airport without a ticket two days in a row – and even flew to Sweden on the second occasion, police said on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The 39-year-old sneaked past security at Germany's second-busiest airport for the first time on August 4.

Passengers are supposed to scan boarding passes at an automatic gate but he stood close to another traveller and got through without one, the Bild daily reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then snuck past airline staff at the gate and boarded the plane.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

But the aircraft was fully booked and his deception was discovered as he did not have a seat. The man was handed over to police, who charged him but let him go, the paper said.

Undeterred, the Norwegian returned a day later, used the same technique, and boarded a flight to Sweden that was not fully booked, said police spokesman Sebastian Pinta.

ADVERTISEMENT

However on arrival in Stockholm, he attracted the attention of airport staff as he wanted to return to Munich immediately, and he was handed over to the police.

Pinta insisted the man did not pose any danger.

He is under investigation for unlawful entry and transport fraud, he added.

Munich airport said it was investigating how the man had bypassed security checks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US