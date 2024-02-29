Norwegian helicopter crashes in North Sea, killing one person, injuring five others

February 29, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - COPENHAGEN (Denmark)

“A helicopter flying between an offshore oil platform and mainland Norway crashed into the North Sea, killing one person and injuring five others,” police said on February 29.

The Sikorsky S-92 helicopter was on a training mission for state-owned oil and gas company Equinor ASA when it went down on Wednesday off Bergen, Norway’s second largest city, Norwegian news agency NTB said. There were six people on board.

Police said five people “have varying degrees of injuries,” including one whose injuries were minor, but gave no details. At least two rescue helicopters recovered the survivors and the deceased person early Thursday.

NTB quoted Equinor CEO Anders Opedal as calling it “a deeply tragic incident." All six people were working for Equinor. The cause of the accident was being investigated.