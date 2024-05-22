ADVERTISEMENT

Norway to officially recognise Palestinian state; Israel recalls ambassador

Updated - May 22, 2024 01:43 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 01:10 pm IST - Copenhagen, Denmark

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz has ordered Israel's ambassadors from Ireland and Norway to immediately return to Israel.

AP

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a news conference in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Norway said it would recognise a Palestinian state and Ireland was expected to do the same. | Photo Credit: AP

Norway’s prime minister says Norway is formally recognising Palestine as a state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Wednesday, “There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.” Gahr Store said the Scandinavian country will recognise a Palestinian state as of May 28. Ireland is expected to do the same.

ALSO READ | India backs Palestine’s bid for full U.N. membership

In response, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz has ordered Israel's ambassadors from Ireland and Norway to immediately return to Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ireland and Norway intend to send a message today to the Palestinians and the whole world: terrorism pays,” Mr. Katz said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that the recognition could impede efforts to return Israel's hostages being held in Gaza and makes a ceasefire less likely by “rewarding the jihadists of Hamas and Iran.” He also threatened to recall Israel's ambassador to Spain if the country takes a similar position.

ALSO READ | Rediscovering Palestinian statehood 

Several European Union countries have in the past weeks indicated that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

In favour of two-state solution

Norway, which is not a member of the European Union but mirror its moves, has been an ardent supporter of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

“The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel,” the Norwegian government leader said.

“Palestine has a fundamental right to an independent state,” Gahr Støre told a news conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes as Israeli forces have led assaults on the northern and southern edges of the Gaza Strip in May, causing a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.

The Scandinavian country “will therefore regard Palestine as an independent state with all the rights and obligations that entails,” Gahr Store said.

Norway's recognition of a Palestine state comes more than 30 years after the first Oslo agreement was signed in 1993.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, “the Palestinians have taken important steps towards a two-state solution,” the Norwegian government said.

It said that the World Bank determined that Palestine had met key criteria to function as a state in 2011, that national institutions have been built up to provide the population with important services.

“The war in Gaza and the constant expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank still mean that the situation in Palestine is more difficult than it has been in decades,” the Norwegian government said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US