Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Baltic Pipe is a joint project between Danish system operator Energinet and Poland's Gaz-System

Reuters OSLO
October 04, 2022 21:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A general view of Goleniow Gas Compressor Station during the opening of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline between Norway, Denmark and Poland, in Budno, Poland, on September 27, 2022. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The new Baltic Pipe from Norway to Poland, which opened on Saturday, is not yet sending gas from Norway but from Germany instead, Norwegian system operator Gassco said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gas from Norway should start flowing "some days into October", but there is no exact date yet, a Gassco spokesperson said, adding that the delay is because a terminal at Nybro in western Denmark is not yet ready.

Also Read
Germany's gas situation is tense and could worsen, regulator says

"Baltic Pipe from Denmark to Poland is being supplied with gas from Germany," the spokesperson said.

Poland's Gaz-System confirmed the start of gas flows via Baltic Pipe on Saturday but did not specify the source of the gas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Starting from October 1 flows through the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline to Poland are in accordance with client nominations," a Gaz-System spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Nominations rose from 61,084,535 kilowatt hours (kWh) per day for Saturday to 62,148,788 kWh/day on Monday, Gaz-System data showed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Baltic Pipe is a joint project between Danish system operator Energinet and Poland's Gaz-System and is central to Polish efforts to diversify away from Russian gas.

The gas currently flowing might have originated in Norway, having arrived via one of Gassco's two receiving terminals in Germany before being transported into Denmark.

Gassco said that once the gas exits its system, it does not know where it flows next.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
World
Germany

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app