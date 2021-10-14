Norway officials: Bow-and-arrow attack appears act of terror

Norway’s domestic security agency said that October 13 night’s attack in a small Norwegian town “currently appear to be an act of terrorism”

The agency, known by its acronym PST, said on October 14 that October 13 night’s attack in a small Norwegian town “currently appear to be an act of terrorism”. “The investigation will clarify in more detail what the incidents were motivated by,” it said in a statement.

It added that the suspect “is known to PST from before, without PST being able to provide further details about him.” Police said on October 14 that the Danish man suspected of the attack is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalised.

The domestic security agency said the terror threat level for Norway remains unchanged and was considered “moderate”.