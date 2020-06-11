Norway gunman jailed for 21 years

11 June 2020 22:41 IST

He killed his Chinese-born stepsister, fired shots in mosque.

A far-right Norwegian man was jailed for 21 years on Thursday for the racially motivated murder of his Chinese-born stepsister and attempting to kill worshippers in a mosque shooting spree.

Philip Manshaus expressed strong anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim views before last year’s attack and was unrepentant at trial.

Manshaus, now 22 years old, shot and killed Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen in their family home, later explaining he believed the adopted daughter of his father’s spouse posed a risk to the family because of her Asian origin.

Advertising

Advertising

He then drove to the nearby al-Noor Islamic Centre and entered the building, firing several shots but hitting no one before being overpowered by a 65-year-old member of the congregation who wrestled away his guns.

“He went in with the purpose of killing as many Muslims as possible,” judge Annika Lindstroem said.

Manshaus expressed admiration for the massacre of more than 50 people at two New Zealand mosques last year by a white supremacist.

Manshaus wore a helmet camera, filming the mosque shooting, but failed in his attempt to broadcast the attack online.