Norway extends ban on flights from Britain by three days

Volunteers wear face coverings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus while waiting for the next car at a drive-thru food pantry outside the First Universalist Church, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Norway, Maine.   | Photo Credit: AP

The ban on flights from Britain to Norway will be extended by at least three more days due to ongoing concerns over a new mutated coronavirus strain, theNorwegian health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Watch | All about the new coronavirus variant in Britain

A decision on whether to also extend the ban into the new year will be made on Dec. 26, the Ministry said.

Following the lead of other European nations, Norway on Monday initially halted travel from Britain for 48 hours afternews that the new virus strain was rapidly spreading

