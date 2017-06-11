Northern Ireland's DUP says talks ongoing with Theresa May's Conservatives

The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Sunday talks were ongoing with British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party with a view to supporting their minority government.
The Conservatives lost their House of Commons majority in Thursday's election and will not be able to govern without support from the DUP's 10 Members of Parliament.
“We had very good discussions yesterday with the Conservative Party in relation to how we could support them in forming a national government, one that would bring stability to the nation and those discussions continue. We have made good progress but the discussions continue,” DUP leader Arlene Foster told Sky News.
The TV channel said Ms. Foster had told them she would be travelling to London to meet Ms. May at her official Downing Street residence on Tuesday.
