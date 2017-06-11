International

Northern Ireland's DUP says talks ongoing with Theresa May's Conservatives

A file picture of DUP leader Arlene Foster.

A file picture of DUP leader Arlene Foster.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Conservatives will not be able to govern without support from the DUP's 10 Members of Parliament

The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Sunday talks were ongoing with British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party with a view to supporting their minority government.

The Conservatives lost their House of Commons majority in Thursday's election and will not be able to govern without support from the DUP's 10 Members of Parliament.

“We had very good discussions yesterday with the Conservative Party in relation to how we could support them in forming a national government, one that would bring stability to the nation and those discussions continue. We have made good progress but the discussions continue,” DUP leader Arlene Foster told Sky News.

The TV channel said Ms. Foster had told them she would be travelling to London to meet Ms. May at her official Downing Street residence on Tuesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 9:39:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/northern-irelands-dup-says-talks-ongoing-with-theresa-mays-conservatives/article18959865.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY