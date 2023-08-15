ADVERTISEMENT

Northern China landslide death toll rises to 24

August 15, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Beijing

A hundred soldiers as well as firefighters were mobilised for the relief operations.

AFP

A man carries boxes of goods salvaged from a local business as he walks across a makeshift bridge over receding floodwaters on August 5, 2023 in Zhuozhou, Hebei Province south of Beijing, China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The death toll from a landslide triggered by heavy rains in northern China has risen to at least 24, state media said on Tuesday, with three more still missing.

China has faced deadly floods and historic rainfall in recent weeks, with dozens killed in storms in the north of the country.

A mountain flash flood in the village of Weiziping, south of Xi'an in Shaanxi province, caused a landslide on Friday that swept away two houses and damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure, national public radio CNR reported.

"As of now, 24 people have been killed and three are missing," state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

A hundred soldiers as well as firefighters were mobilised for the relief operations, according to CNR.

CNR broadcast images on Weibo showing rescuers clearing rocks and trees from the edge of a river and carrying victims on stretchers.

According to a Xi'an emergency management bureau statement over the weekend, more than 980 people were mobilised for the rescue effort, using life detectors and search dogs.

The landslide "destroyed" two houses and caused power cuts in 900 homes, it said.

China's recent record-breaking downpours followed weeks of historic heat, with scientists saying such extreme weather events are being exacerbated by climate change.

