Northern China landslide death toll rises to 24

August 15, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Beijing

The death toll from a landslide triggered by heavy rains in northern China has risen to at least 24, state media said on Tuesday, with three more still missing.

China has faced deadly floods and historic rainfall in recent weeks, with dozens killed in storms in the north of the country.

A mountain flash flood in the village of Weiziping, south of Xi'an in Shaanxi province, caused a landslide on Friday that swept away two houses and damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure, national public radio CNR reported.

"As of now, 24 people have been killed and three are missing," state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred soldiers as well as firefighters were mobilised for the relief operations, according to CNR.

CNR broadcast images on Weibo showing rescuers clearing rocks and trees from the edge of a river and carrying victims on stretchers.

According to a Xi'an emergency management bureau statement over the weekend, more than 980 people were mobilised for the rescue effort, using life detectors and search dogs.

The landslide "destroyed" two houses and caused power cuts in 900 homes, it said.

China's recent record-breaking downpours followed weeks of historic heat, with scientists saying such extreme weather events are being exacerbated by climate change.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT